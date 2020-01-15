Two coaches facing charges in Jay County man’s death

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two Ohio high school softball coaches are facing murder charges in the death of a Jay County man.

Esther Stephen, 31 of Portland, and Shelby Hiestand, 18 of Portland, were arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of Shea Briar, 31, according to the Star Press.

Stephen is the head coach and Hiestand is the assistant coach for the Fort Recovery (Ohio) High School softball team. They have been placed on administrative leave.

Briar was found Sunday by Jay County Sheriff’s deputies after responding to a report of a person in the road. He was taken to Adams Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he died.

Court documents reveal Briar and Stephen were named in a Jay Circuit Court lawsuit filed by Briar last November over child custody.

Stephen and Hiestand are held without bond in the Jay County Jail.

Formal charges could be filed later Wednesday.