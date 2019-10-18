Testimony: defendant “laughed” during interview after crash that killed three

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): Jurors this week got to see an interview with the woman accused of killing three kids after passing a stopped school bus in Fulton County, moments after it had happened.

24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd is facing charges that include reckless homicide in the October 2018 crash that took the lives of 6-year-olds Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old half-sister Alivia Stahl.

Shepherd says she saw flashing lights as she approached the school bus stop on that morning, but didn’t realize it was a school bus and didn’t see the kids crossing the road until it was too late. A state trooper says during his interview with her she never asked how the kids were, and even “laughed at times.”

Witness testimony says Shepherd never hit the brakes before the crash.

Jeff Neumeyer with our Partners in News at ABC 21 says there was also an unusual delay in the trial, as a female juror was removed without explanation and replaced with an alternate.

The case is expected to head to the jury today.