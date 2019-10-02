Teen who fired shots after getting off school bus sentenced

By
Caleb Hatch
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A teen who pleaded guilty to firing shots after getting off a school bus back in February was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday.

Krystopher Acoff, 19, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness charges earlier this year, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

However, a judge granted Acoff to serve his time via home detention if he wore a GPS monitor and worked to get his GED.

The Northrop High School student got off a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus back on Feb. 25 and fired several shots near Winter Street. No one was hurt.

Acoff was arrested on April 25.

