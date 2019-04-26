Teen arrested in connection to FWCS bus stop shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The teen charged after firing a gun at a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus stop was located and arrested Thursday.

Krystopher Acoff, 18, was charged with carrying a gun on a school bus and criminal recklessness earlier this month.

RELATED: Local teen charged in bus stop shooting

A warrant was issued for his arrest on April 19.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives gained information that Acoff was hiding out in a home in the 5300 block of Rothermere Drive.

Police watched a vehicle, that was registered to Acoff’s family, leave the house. Police then initiated a traffic stop and Acoff was taken into custody.

He was arrested without incident.