Teen sentenced to 52 years for 2020 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen who was convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting was sentenced to more than 50 years behind bars Monday.

Xavier Walker, 18, was sentenced to 52 years behind bars according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Walker shot and killed Jaden Nelson back on May 19, 2020 near Southgate Plaza in a marijuana deal that turned deadly. Ronnie Miles Jr. previously pleaded guilty in the murder and was sentenced to 50 years last June.