Allen County Teen Found Guilty of Felony Murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County Teen was found guilty of felony murder on Wednesday. 18-year-old Xavier Walker did not pull the trigger, but a jury found him guilty in the felony murder in Jaden Nelson’s death. According to the Journal Gazette, Jurors also found him guilty of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness in the May 19th, 2020, marijuana deal that turned deadly.

During a second deliberation after the verdict, the jury found that the prosecution hadn’t proved Walker used a gun in committing the felonies. So there will not be a sentence enhancement when Walker has his sentencing hearing May 2nd. The man who pulled the trigger, Ronnie T. Miles Jr., 21, is already convicted. He pleaded guilty to murder in May 2021, and was sentenced to 50 years on June 17th.