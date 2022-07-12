Teen girl charged with attempted murder in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old girl was charged with attempted murder Tuesday in connection to a shooting earlier this month that left another girl in critical condition.

Elaysha N. Underwood was charged with attempted murder and using a gun to commit the crime according to the Journal Gazette.

Police were called at 11 a.m. July 6 to the 500 block of Picadilly Circle, where they found a girl in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to the head according to a probable cause affidavit. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Underwood, who was arrested at a separate location from the shooting, told police that she previously had a sexual relationship with the victim.

Phone records reveal that the victim and Underwood were messaging on Instagram between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. the night before the incident. Underwood told the victim she was going to her house, and court documents say that she became even more upset when the victim wouldn’t let her in the house.