Female Juvenile Fighting For Life After Suffering Gunshot Wound Wednesday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating an incident that left a juvenile fighting for her life after suffering a gunshot wound. It happened Wednesday at around 11 A.M. in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle. When police arrived they found a female juvenile in the backyard of the residence with life threatening injuries. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital and determined to be in critical condition with a gunshot wound. A second female juvenile was arrested at a separate location in regards to the incident. The identities of both have not been released as further details have not yet been released either by Fort Wayne Police.