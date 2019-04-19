Local teen charged in bus stop shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Charges have been filed against a local high school student in connection with the shooting at a school bus stop on the afternoon of February 25.

According to the Journal Gazette, 18-year-old Krystopher Lemar Acoff was charged with carrying a gun on a school bus and criminal recklessness.

Authorities identified Acoff with video from the Fort Wayne Community Schools bus that he was on. The video showed him pulling a gun from his backpack where he later fired it at the intersection of Colerick and Reed Streets.

Video also caught Acoff reacting to something at the intersection of Colerick and Reed then ran backwards towards Winter Street where he appeared to take aim and fire to the north.

Detectives found 12 shell casings which were two different calibers near the intersection of Colerick and Reed Street. Officers say that if there was a second shooter, they have not been identified.

The day following the shooting, a letter written by Jason Witzigreuter, Principal at Northrop High School, stated that a student had been removed from the school after officials found out he was involved in a shooting at a bus stop the previous day.

Krista Stockman, FWCS district spokeswoman stated that it did not appear that the students were targeting the school bus. They did not confirm that Acoff was a student at Northrop.

Acoff was officially charged with possession of a firearm on school property and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, both are felonies. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for the matter and is projected to have a $5,000 bond.