Teen arrested and charged with murder in early December shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 17-year-old is charged with murder in connection to a Dec. 1 homicide.

The juvenile was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 23 after police obtained a warrant.

No further information will be released on the suspect due to his age.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Police investigating an overnight shooting near Memorial Coliseum

The juvenile is accused with murder in the shooting death of Hakeem Cage. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police were called overnight Dec. 1 to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive to the Summit at Ridgewood Apartments after a report of shots fired.