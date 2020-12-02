UPDATED: Fort Wayne Police investigating an overnight shooting near Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called at about 4-AM to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive near Parnell on the city’s north side.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head outside of an apartment building at the Summit at Ridgewood Apartments. He was transported in critical condition.

This marks the second shooting in that location since August 28th when officers responding to shots fired located a man dead along the street.

