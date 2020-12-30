UPDATED: Teen arrested and charged with murder in early December shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A teen charged with murder will now be tried as an adult.

Javon Thomas Jr. will have a hearing in January according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

He was arrested last week during a traffic stop. He is accused of murder in the shooting death of Hakeem Cage on Dec. 2.

A 17-year-old is charged with murder in connection to a Dec. 2 homicide.

The juvenile was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 23 after police obtained a warrant.

No further information will be released on the suspect due to his age.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police were called overnight Dec. 2 to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive to the Summit at Ridgewood Apartments after a report of shots fired.