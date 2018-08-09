Task force presents recommendations for Memorial Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A task force met Thursday to discuss improvements to Memorial Park, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Ideas included the restoration of monuments, upgraded landscaping, improvements to the park’s city pool and tree replacement.

The park was last in the news in 2017 when Indiana Tech proposed a clearing of World War I memorials to make way for athletic facilities.

The proposal was withdrawn in May 2017 after some residents and veterans groups opposed the $6.4 million plan, calling it an “insult.”

RELATED: Indiana Tech withdraws Memorial Park proposal

The parks board will discuss the newly proposed plans and recommendations next in September.