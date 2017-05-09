Indiana Tech withdraws Memorial Park proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A controversial proposal to clear World War 1 memorials at a Fort Wayne park to make way for new Indiana Tech athletic facilities is dead.

A press release from the school today announced they are withdrawing their proposal to partner with the City and Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation Department to build a new track-and-field facility, softball stadium, and athletic training and office facility.

Indiana Tech would have invested around $6.4-million in the facilities, which would have been open for both university and public use, but opponents called the proposal an “insult”, since it would’ve forced the relocation of monuments honoring World War 1 veterans, as well as clearing a grove of trees planted in honor of those who served.

School President Dr. Arthur Snyder says the decision comes out of a desire to be “respectful” of objections to the plan.