Talk Tank with Bill O’Reilly canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO’s Talk Tank event with Bill O’Reilly is the latest casualty of COVID-19.

The event, which was part of O’Reilly’s “Who Wants to be President?” tour, was initially set to be held at the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne last June, then got bumped to last October, then this coming May, has now been canceled altogether by the conservative commentator and author’s team.

They say the tour may be relaunched once there is “more certainty in the marketplace” and add that refunds will be issued, although it may take up to a month for some of them to process.

If you used cash or a gift card, contact the Embassy directly for your refund.