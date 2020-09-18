Sweetwater thriving during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Inside INdiana Business): At least one Fort Wayne company has actually prospered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for musical instruments, supplies, and audio equipment from Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater Sound has been so strong that owner and founder Chuck Surack recently found himself working in the company’s distribution center.

“Early this spring, when the pandemic started, we sent most of our employees home. That meant that company leadership had to work in the warehouse. I worked all day, from 5am to 11pm, packing boxes,” Surack says. “Last week, we got so busy, I was back out there again for another evening of packing boxes. I’m glad I’m still able to do it.”

Surack tells Inside INdiana Business his company is on track to record sales of $1-billion in a $20-billion industry, and there’s still room for growth.

Sweetwater will be hiring an additional 100 workers for its warehouse in Allen County as it prepares for the holiday season.