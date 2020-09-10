Sweetwater hiring more than 100 for distribution center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sweetwater is hiring more than 100 people for their distribution center ahead of the holiday season.

Pay for the shipping specialist and equipment operator positions starts at $14 per hour with a $1 per hour employee earned incentive. Second shift from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., third shift from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and weekend shifts from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Monday are available.

These positions will be based in Sweetwater’s new 580,000 square foot facility at their company headquarters.