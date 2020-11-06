FWPD cop charged with domestic battery now on unpaid leave

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police sergeant charged in a domestic battery case has been placed on unpaid leave.

The Fort Wayne Board of Public Safety voted yesterday to place Sgt. Boyce Ballinger on unpaid leave until his case – which involves charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery in an October 17th attack on his wife – is resolved, according to the Journal Gazette.

Ballinger’s wife called police that night after he grabbed her by the neck, then tried to break down their bedroom door, after she had asked him about his alcohol consumption that night.

His next court date is December 14th.