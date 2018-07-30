Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting identified, charges pending

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The suspect shot in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning has been identified.

Anthony Wayne Lincoln, 28 of Fort Wayne, was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Production Road after he approached an officer’s vehicle, lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun.

He began to remove the weapon when the officer, fearing for his life, drew his weapon and shot Lincoln.

Lincoln was last reported in critical, but stable, condition. Charges are currently pending.

The handgun Lincoln displayed to the officer was later revealed to be an “authentic looking pellet-style handgun.”

The incident is still under investigation.