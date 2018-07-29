One critical after officer-involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting overnight Saturday.

Police tell the Journal Gazette they responded to reports of a shooting at around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Production Road. A victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the officer was not hurt.

There are no further details on what led to the shooting at this time, and the incident is still under investigation by Fort Wayne Police, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.