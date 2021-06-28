Overnight Shooting In Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Kendallville are searching for a person of interest after a shooting overnight left one person dead, and two people in critical condition.

According to a Police Report, the subject in question is one Matthew Rodriguez. Police say he is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is about 5’ 08”, weighs about 225 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez is reported to be driving a 2010 red Kia Forte with Indiana license plate “AYW713.” Further details about the shooting and motive have not yet been released, and the investigation is on-going.