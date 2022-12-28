Suspect in IHOP armed robbery tied to other Christmas Eve robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Additional charges are pending for the man arrested for the armed robbery at IHOP on Christmas Eve.

41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing committed an armed robbery at the IHOP located on the 4400 block of Coldwater Road and was arrested after a short foot pursuit. During the robbery, Bazur-Persing had held the manager at knife-point.

After investigating further, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department were able to link Bazur-Persing to two other robberies that occurred earlier that same day.

The first robbery was at 1:30 A.M. at the Walgreens located on the 6200 block of Stellhorn Road. The second robbery was at 2:30 A.M. at the Marathon Gas Station on the 510 block of Lower Huntington Road.

