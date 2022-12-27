Man Apprehended After Christmas Eve Armed Robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police have arrested a man suspected to believed to have committed a Christmas Eve armed robbery. The incident happened just before 1 P.M. on Christmas Eve where police were called to the armed robbery, in progress, at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Rd. Initial reports indicated that a man armed with a axe and knife, who had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant. Officers were able to make the scene quickly and were able to locate the suspect who was fleeing the scene on foot. Officers were able to give chase and quickly apprehend the suspect who was still armed with the axe and knife. 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing has since been charged with armed robbery and all of the money the man took was recovered and returned to IHOP. More details remain under investigation.