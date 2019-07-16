Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, facing charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is facing charges following an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Police were called to Gateway Plaza on Goshen Ave. around 9:50 p.m. on reports of a man armed with a gun. Witnesses told police he was acting suspiciously behind the plaza.

When officers arrived, they found Noah Busche walking around with a gun sticking out of his pants, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police had to pursue Busche, who fled towards Cambridge Blvd. Police say something he did caused an officer to open fire, causing a gunshot wound to Busche’s hip. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Busche has since been interviewed by police, stating he doesn’t remember having a firearm and his memory of the event is spotted.

No firearm has been recovered from the scene, but officers are still investigating.

Busche is facing charges of Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Resisting Law Enforcement.

The officer involved in the incident was later identified as Officer Jason Fuhrman. He has been placed on Administrative Leave per department policy.