Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition after being shot by a Fort Wayne police officer last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to Gateway Plaza on Goshen Avenue at 9:50pm on reports of a man armed with a gun and acting suspiciously behind the plaza. When police arrived, the man fled towards Cambridge Blvd, and officers gave chase.

During the pursuit, police say something the suspect did caused an officer to open fire, hitting the suspect. Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave while the department investigates the incident. The suspect will also be interviewed once he’s released from the hospital.

No charges were announced.