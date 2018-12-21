Suspect identified in Brownlee Market robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department have identified the suspect in the robbery at the Brownlee Market on Monday.

Police are searching for Donald Profit, 33 year old. He is described as a black man, six feet four inches tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Profit is wanted in connection for the robbery on Monday at approximately 1:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Oxford Street near Hanna Street.

RELATED: Police searching for Brownlee Market robbery suspects

Officers were able to identify public tips. If anyone knows where Donald Profit is, please contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or 436-7867.