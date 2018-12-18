Police searching for Brownlee Market robbery suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne detectives are currently investigating a robbery that took place at Brownlee Market Monday.

Police were called to the market on Oxford Street just after 1:30 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, a Brownlee Market employee informed police she was working alone when the robbery took place.

First, a black woman entered the market. After investigating, police believe she was scoping out the property.

A short time later, a black man, described as approximately 6 feet tall, about 30 years old and wearing all black entered the store around 1 p.m. and asked for a do-rag. The employee told him they didn’t have any.

She said he left, and then came back in a second time, looked around and then pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun. He pointed it at her and demanded cash.

She told police she was fearful he would kill her because she was having trouble opening the cash drawer. She eventually got it open, took out the cash and laid it on the counter.

The suspect grabbed the money and fled.

Police are now searching for both the woman and man involved in the incident. Their photos were captured by Brownlee Market surveillance footage.

You can also see the suspects in surveillance footage provided by Brownlee Market below:

Anyone that recognizes them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.