Suspect arrested after being shot by Fort Wayne police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Charges have been filed against a 36-year-old man who was shot by Fort Wayne police after a standoff that happened Friday evening.

According to the FWPD, Thomas A. May was taken into custody after being released from the hospital Sunday and charged with four counts of pointing a loaded firearm, six counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidation, and one count of neglect of a dependent, all felonies.

May was shot in a confrontation with police Friday night at a home on Lemonwood Court. Nobody else was hurt.