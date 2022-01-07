Suspect injured after being shot by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is hospitalized after being shot by Fort Wayne police Friday evening.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Lemonwood Court at 7:40pm on a report of someone making suicide threats. When they arrived, they found a man with a handgun.

Officers fired, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was hurt. Police did not say what prompted officers to open fire.

Police are interviewing witnesses and others involved in the incident. The Indiana State Police will investigate the police action shooting, and FWPD officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.