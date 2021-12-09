Sunday shooting victim dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who was shot while sitting in her car Sunday afternoon has died.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old Ayania Coker died Monday, and her death was ruled the 44th homicide of the year for Fort Wayne and Allen County.

She was driving near the intersection of Eckart and Reed Streets at about 3pm Sunday, December 5th, when someone in another vehicle opened fire, hitting her and causing her car to crash into a parked vehicle on nearby Euclid Avenue.

The shooter’s identity is still unknown.