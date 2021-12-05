Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s southeast side leaves one critical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Eckart Street just after 3:00 Sunday afternoon and found a woman in the crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

As officers were responding to the crash, reports came in of shots fired in the area of Eckart and Reed Street. Initial information revealed that the occupants of a vehicle had opened fire for an unknown reason, hitting the driver of the car which later crashed into a parked pickup truck.

The woman driving the vehicle was transported and remains in critical condition at a local hospital. A male passenger in the vehicle was not injured. The investigation into suspects and a motive for the shooting continues.