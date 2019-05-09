Study Elementary Day proclaimed due to food drive success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed May 11 as Study Elementary Day and Letter Carrier Food Drive Day.

Each year Fort Wayne Community Schools participates in the National Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Benefits from the food drive go to the Associated Churches Food Bank.

This year Study Elementary collected the most food out of all of the Fort Wayne Community Schools with a total of 1,800 pounds of food. This is the second year in a row that the school has taken the top spot.

The proclamation took place around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday May 9 at Study Elementary. Representatives from the Associated Churches and local members of the National Association of Letter Carriers went to the school to celebrate the proclamation.

When asked about how they were able to collect so much food, Beth Kleber, Principal of Study Elementary said, “I think the key is just to make sure that the students and their families understand why. I think we get them excited about the idea of giving to the community and they just get right behind it and donate and give.” She also said that she thinks that sometimes some of them have been on the receiving end so they know that sometimes you just need a little extra help.

Pastor Roger Reece, Director of Associated Churches says, “We’re so proud of Study Elementary and all that they do.” He adds “Here we have a school that has their own set of poverty issues, but yet they give back the most. They are to be praised for that act of service.”

The 27th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive takes place on Saturday, May 11. All food received will be distributed throughout Associated Churches’ local food pantries.