Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Association of Letter Carriers will be conducting their 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11, with the help of the U.S. Postal Service, sponsors and volunteer organizations.

Last year, across the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the organization collected 71.6 million pounds of food. More than 1.6 million pounds of food have been collected since the food drive began in 1993.

To make a donation, residents can leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox before their mail carrier arrives on Saturday. Mail Carriers will be putting special bags for donations along with the mail inside mailboxes several days prior to the drive.

Food collected from the one-day event will be sent to local churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

All non-perishable food is welcome, however, foods high in protein like canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Also topping the list of most needed food is canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice.

For additional information on the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, click here.