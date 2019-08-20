Students, family pray for recovery of popular teacher

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO): A popular West Noble high school teacher and coach is on life support after being hit while on his bike by an alleged drunk driver Friday afternoon.

58-year-old Chuck Schlemmer was hospitalized after the hit-and-run crash; Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that his family is praying for a miracle while doctors evaluate whether he’s a good candidate for organ donation.

Students at West Noble emptied a trophy case to dedicate a “wall of love” to the Social Studies teacher who also has a winning record in cross country and track.

The supposed driver in the crash has been arrested.