FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A student suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a car while walking near Blackhawk Middle School this morning.

Fort Wayne Police say the incident happened at just before 7 a.m. The child was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No further details have been released.

A student was struck by a car and suffered critical injuries while walking near the school back in December of last year.