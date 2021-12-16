UPDATED: Student hit by car near Blackhawk Middle School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A student suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car near Blackhawk Middle School in Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 7200 block of East State Blvd. at 7:13 a.m. in response to a teen pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, the victim was found lying in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Team (FACT) and the Air Support Unit were called to the scene.

Preliminary reports reveal that a pickup was going east on State when another vehicle turned off a side street in front of the truck. As both vehicles were approaching State near Busche Street, a school crossing guard tried to walk into the road to stop traffic.

The driver of the pickup told police that the vehicle was going east in front of his truck and continued past the intersection, obstructed his vision and he didn’t see the crossing guard and the victim in the road.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

An investigation is ongoing.