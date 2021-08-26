Steuben County fugitive found in Kalamazoo

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man wanted in connection to several thefts has been found and taken into custody in Kalamazoo.

Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by Kalamazoo Police. He was then taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail where he was booked on an outstanding Michigan arrest warrant. He will soon be extradited back to Steuben County.

RELATED: Michigan man wanted in connection to Steuben County thefts

Dunithan is facing theft charges after a string of thefts at the end of July that occurred around Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake.