Michigan man wanted in connection to Steuben County thefts

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan man is wanted in connection to several thefts that happened at the end of July.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cody Allen Dunithan, 26 of Galesburg, Michigan. He is wanted on preliminary charges of felony auto theft and three misdemeanor counts of theft. He is also wanted out of Kalamazoo County on unrelated charges.

Dunithan is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and may have a beard.

Officials say he is wanted in connection to thefts that occurred last month around Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake.

If you have any information, please call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-665-3131. The investigation is still ongoing.