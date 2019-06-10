Steuben County ex-coach sentenced to two years

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Former Fremont High School track coach has been sentenced to two years in jail after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student on the track team.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Moses Castillo was facing five counts of felony child seduction after he was alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Castillo pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of child seduction and was sentenced to two years plus four years of probation.

According to the victim, Castillo told her not to tell anyone about the relationship. She also indicated that she tried to break off the relationship several times but Castillo would guilt her into staying with him.

Castillo resigned from his position as coach in December of 2017 according to Fremont Community Schools.

RELATED: Former Fremont coach charged with child seduction

That school stated that they contacted police after learning of the allegations. As a result, Castillo was banned from the school grounds and instructed not to communicate with Fremont Community Schools staff or students.