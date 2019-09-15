Steuben County suspect caught by LaGrange County police

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who allegedly tried to run over a Steuben County deputy while fleeing police has been taken into custody.

Police first tried to arrest 21-year-old Vincent Chilcote early Friday morning on a number of active arrest warrants. He fled in a pickup truck, almost hitting a deputy and driving into a nearby soybean field, where he left the vehicle and managed to escape.

At about 7:30am Saturday, police got a 911 tip that Chilcote was at a home on US 20 in LaGrange. Police were able to catch him there and take him into custody after first getting him medical treatment for injuries sustained in the prior day’s chase.

Chilcote is currently booked in the Steuben County Jail.