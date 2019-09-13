Steuben County deputies searching for wanted man

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Deputies in Steuben County are searching for a wanted man accused of trying to run over a deputy.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the West Otter Lake Public Access Site off of US 20 near SR 327 just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies received a tip that Vincent Chilcote, 21, was in the area in a pickup truck.

Chilcote had active arrest warrants out of Steuben, LaGrange and Noble Counties. He failed to appear in Steuben County on a charge of burglary with a deadly weapon. Meanwhile, he failed to appear in LaGrange and Noble Counties on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

Deputies were able to find Chilcote at the site, but while they were trying to take him into custody, he fled in the pickup. Deputies say Chilcote tried to run over one of the deputies, causing the deputy to shoot at Chilcote’s truck.

Chilcote then drove into a soybean field near CR 900 W and CR 300 N, where he ditched his truck and ran. He was not found after a search.

Chilcote is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a line tattoo on his left arm, an “X” tattoo on his left shoulder and a “Don’t Tread on Me” tattoo on his back. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.