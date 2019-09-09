Carmack plans to represent herself in murder trial

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Source: https://goo.gl/ocu5Dx, License: https://goo.gl/WJLbKh)

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): The woman accused of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter plans to represent herself.

Amanda Carmack, 34, told a judge her plans Monday morning in court, according to WTHR TV. Carmack is facing murder, neglect of a dependent, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation charges in the death of Skylea Carmack.

RELATED: Missing Gas City girl found dead

The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office plans to seek life without parole in the case.

Carmack is next due in court on Jan. 8.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here