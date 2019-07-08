Steel Dynamics fined over worker’s death

COLUMBA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A division of a Fort Wayne-based company will pay almost $22,000 over the death of a worker at a Columbia City plant earlier this year.

55-year-old Kevin Seiber was crushed by machinery in March. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined Steel Dynamics for a number of violations related to what happened, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Specifically, IOSHA found the plant exposed workers to hazards by not guarding machinery correctly and not “de-energizing” certain equipment. The company has reportedly addressed the issues cited by inspectors.