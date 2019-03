COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after an apparent accident at Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Rebar Mill in Columbia City.

The Whitley County Coroner’s Office says 55-year-old Kevin Sieber was crushed to death at the Mill Friday afternoon. Emergency crews tried to revive him at the scene but were unsuccessful.

His death was ruled an accident, but police say they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sieber’s death.