State reports 264 new positive COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 264 new positive COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths Wednesday.

The 264 new positive cases are a sharp drop from 440 reported on Tuesday. It’s also the lowest daily reported case total since 244 new positive cases were reported on June 8.

The deaths, which happened between May 20 and June 16, push the state’s death toll to 2,289. A total of 41,013 Hoosiers have tested positive, with 371,182 Hoosiers tested for the virus.

You can view even more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the health department in Allen County says 19 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,262 positive cases. The death toll was unchanged at 91.

State and county numbers may differ due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.