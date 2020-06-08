State adds 244 positive cases, 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 244 new positive cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The deaths, which occurred between May 18 and June 7, push the state’s death toll to 2,135. Total positive cases are now at 37,623.

A total of 309,503 Hoosiers have been tested. The infection rate is now at 12.2 percent.

You can view more numbers on the state’s dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reports 17 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,892. The death toll also was up by two to 81.