Stabbing victim’s aunt praying for attacker’s “judgement day”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman says it’s a miracle her nephew is alive after being stabbed more than a dozen times last week.

The 21-year-old was found by police outside a home in the 2700 block of Sterling Street on June 13th in critical condition. He has since improved after several surgeries.

His aunt, Shannon Beechler, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she doesn’t know how he survived, except for divine intervention. She also says she’s praying for the attacker’s “judgement day.”

Police have not yet released information on the person responsible, only saying that some sort of altercation led to the stabbing.