One critical after early-morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Sterling Street, just northeast of the intersection of Goshen Road and I-69, at a little past 1am this morning on a report of a stabbing.

Police found a wounded man outside the home and got him to the hospital, where he was initially in critical condition but has since stabilized.

All police know at the moment is that a fight occurred that led to the stabbing. Detectives are trying to figure out where the stabbing actually took place and who’s responsible.

If you have any information, contact police.