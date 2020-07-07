Spurr chosen to fill Brown’s vacant County Council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A caucus chose a 45-year-old Fort Wayne realtor to fill Larry Brown’s vacant spot on the Allen County Council last night.
Chris Spurr was elected on the third ballot, according to the Journal Gazette, over Party Chairman Steve Shine’s pick, Apryl Underwood – who would have been the first black Republican woman on the council if elected – and Emery McClendon.
Brown stepped down last month after making controversial comments about racial injustice protesters that drew rebukes from his colleagues.
When he nominated Underwood, Shine had said the party had an obligation to give “all citizens a hand” in government.
Spurr was chosen after three rounds of voting. He is a Navy veteran who won caucus voters over by focusing on his business background, citing experience with budget work and negotiations.
Steve Shine was trying to decide the choice ahead of the caucus vote. He has been Allen County GOP chairman for over 25 years and in that time has not been able to lead a GOP candidate in regaining the Fort Wayne mayor seat. Paul Helmke was already mayor when Shine acquired the chairmanship, and Helmke was no conservative. He later joined the anti-gun Brady lobby.
The county council caucus vote indicates that numerous local GOP representatives have lost confidence in his leadership.