Underwood to seek vacant Allen County Council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County GOP caucusgoers could end up electing the first female African American Republican to ever hold a seat on the County Council when they vote early next month to replace Larry Brown.

Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine tells WOWO News he will recommend that Apryl Elizabeth Underwood fill Brown’s now vacant seat.

“Our nation and our community are demanding change – and demanding it now,” Shine said. “As community leaders, we have an abiding obligation to give all citizens a hand on the wheel of government. The Allen County Republican Party is aware of the seismic change in our cultural environment and filling the vacancy on the Allen County Council by selecting Apryl Underwood gives the GOP an opportunity, right now, to move a step forward toward fulfilling that obligation.”

Underwood has a Juris Doctor Law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and holds a Master in Public Affairs from the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, as well as a Master of Science from the Indiana University School of Medicine.

“I was raised to believe that I was created for a purpose and that purpose involved public service,” Underwood said. “I have an obligation to leave humanity better than I found it. I am passionate about finding ways to use my human capital to solve problems… when the call came to consider this opportunity, I felt it was divinely orchestrated. It was a call I was not going to run away from.”

Brown resigned earlier this week after making controversial comments about racial injustice protesters, in which he referred to them as “uneducated” and added that “unfortunately they also breed,” that drew rebukes from his colleagues.

The caucus to fill Brown’s 4th District seat will be held on July 6th at 6pm. Precinct committee chairs from that district, which encompasses southwest Allen County, will select the new Council member, who will serve out the remainder of Brown’s term that expires on December 31st, 2022.